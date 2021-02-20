Court convicts Kremlin critic Navalny in defamation case

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Saturday convicted top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for defamation, just hours after another court upheld an order for him to serve more than two years in prison in another case.

Judge Vera Akimova said Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians Navalny called “traitors” for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

The verdict was still being read and a sentence not yet imposed, an AFP journalist in the courtroom said.

A Moscow court swiftly rejected Navalny’s appeal on Saturday, while shortening his original jail term by six weeks. The original term was 3-1/2 years.

But with the amount of time he had already spent under house arrest taken into account, it amounted to around two years and eight months. His lawyer said on Saturday he would now spend a little over 2-1/2 years behind bars and that his legal team would try to challenge the decision to reject his appeal.

Navalny responded sarcastically to the ruling, which paves the way for him to be transferred from an infamous Moscow jail to a prison camp. “They’ve reduced the sentence by 1-1/2 months. Great!” he said from a courtroom glass cage.

Navalny’s allies reacted with anger.

“The court decision to keep Alexei in jail says only one thing. There is no law in Russia right now,” staff at Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, who investigate alleged official corruption, wrote on Twitter.

Navalny, 44, had earlier told the judge he was not guilty of parole violations as a previous court had found.

He returned to Russia last month from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia in August with what many Western nations said was a nerve agent.

He said he had been unable to report to the Moscow prison service last year because he had been convalescing in Germany at the time.

“I don’t want to show off a lot, but the whole world knew where I was,” Navalny told the judge.

He said he had no regrets about returning to Russia, that his belief in God helped sustain him, and that “strength was in truth”.

“Our country is built on injustice. But tens of millions of people want the truth. And sooner or later they’ll get it.”

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Twitter the court’s ruling was at odds with a call by the European Court of Human Rights this week to free Navalny, and could lead to more sanctions against Moscow.

Asked to comment on Navalny’s political future after the court decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “It is absolutely none of our business”.

Navalny appeared in court again later on Saturday for the culmination of a separate slander trial against him. — Reuters