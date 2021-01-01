Court allows Swiss bank to deny Russian oligarch account

GENEVA: A Swiss court has ruled the country’s postal bank can refuse an account to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who lives in Switzerland and faces US sanctions, Swiss media reported on Thursday. A trade court in Bern has granted the finance unit of the state-owned Swiss Post an exception to its mandate to provide universal payment services, the Keystone-ATS news agency reported after obtaining a copy of the verdict. Vekselberg filed suit following Postfinance’s decision to close his account shortly after opening it, and other Swiss banks refused to take his business after he was added to the US sanctions list in 2018. The Russian billionaire, who heads Russian conglomerate the Renova Group and is close to the Kremlin, argued that he needed an account in Switzerland to be able to pay bills, taxes and live a normal life.

His lawyer had insisted during a hearing in September that Postfinance had an obligation to open an account for any person living in Switzerland, according to ATS. But Postfinance’s legal team had argued that there was a clause in the bank’s mandate allowing it to exclude clients in certain cases, including if they posed a dire legal or reputational risk. — AFP

