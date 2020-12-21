Countries banning travel from UK

Here are the places that have announced travel bans so far.

Hong Kong – The former British colony is banning all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from midnight, and the quarantine of passengers who arrived from Britain in the last fortnight is being extended.

All international arrivals must already spend 14 days in isolation in a hotel.



France – France has halted all travel from Britain for 48 hours from midnight, including anyone transporting goods “by road, air, sea or rail”.

The ban on everything but unaccompanied freight comes as companies scramble to shift merchandise across the Channel with days to go until Britain leaves the EU trade bloc.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex’s office said the 48-hour period would offer time to coordinate a joint EU response that would ultimately allow travel from the UK to resume “with compulsory testing on departure”.



Germany – Germany also halted air links with the UK from midnight, with the ban initially slated to last until December 31.

Cargo flights will be exempt.

A government source told AFP that Berlin is already “working on measures” to extend the suspension into January.



Netherlands – All passenger flights from Britain to the Netherlands have been banned until January 1. One case of the new strain has been found in the country, the health ministry