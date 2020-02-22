Council, Shura showcase Renaissance at book fair

Muscat, Feb 22 – The pavilion of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura at the 25th edition of Muscat International Book Fair showcases the progress of both councils. His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, visited the pavilion along with Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, and members of the State Council and Shura. Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council, said: “The participation of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura in the Muscat International Book Fair comes as confirmation of the two councils’ keenness to affirm an active presence in national occasions and events to achieve direct communication with the community in order to introduce the two councils, their work mechanism and their role in the national work, the state of institutions and law. The importance of the participation of both councils in the 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair stems from the exceptional importance placed by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

The exhibition will focus on the thoughts of the late Sultan and highlight the most important aspects of development during the half-century of the Renaissance.

Dr Khalid indicated that Shura has received great attention from late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, pointing out that the exhibits of the two councils embody part of the development witnessed by Shura in the Sultanate as a result of this noble and generous patronage, and its promising future prospects for continued development during the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

He called on everyone to visit the pavilion of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura at the exhibition, to view the various exhibits, including publications, photos, documentaries and educational material.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, said: “The participation of Majlis Ash’shura in the book fair comes within the framework of cooperation and integration between the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura and the continuous coordination between the two councils under the umbrella of the Council of Oman.”

Al Nadabi added that the council used to participate in local exhibitions annually, and Majlis Ash’shura introduces the Shura march in the Sultanate, which is rooted in Omani history and is an integral part of the achievements of the modern Omani Renaissance established and led by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The Shura development commenced with the establishment of Consultative Council of the State in the early eighties and then the Majlis Ash’shura.

He added that the pavilion of the Council of Oman will also feature the electronic platforms of the two councils and their content and services that they provide to followers. It will also offer information about the Shura process and work mechanisms.

