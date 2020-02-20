Council panel hosts ministry officials to discuss cyber security

MUSCAT: The Technology and Innovation Committee of the State Council on Thursday hosted several officials of the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) and Public Prosecution, as part of the committee’s study on the draft of Cyber Security Law.

The 7th meeting of the first annual session of the 6th term, chaired by Maryam bint Abdullah bin Rajab al Awadiyah, head of the committee, was held in the presence of committee members and several General Secretariat employees.

The committee discussed the efforts of the Ministry of Technology and Communications and Public Prosecution in the field of information security and reviewed their role with regard to their procedures, technology, and manpower, legislation, strategies, regulations and practices within which they operate at the national level.

In addition to identifying the capabilities of the ministry and the apparatus and their capabilities to carry out their tasks in the field of comprehensive cyber security, the committee also discussed the extent of cooperation and integration with other institutions in the Sultanate in relation to mechanisms to enhance cyber security at the national level.

During the meeting, MTC and Public Prosecution discussed their role in addressing cyber security challenges.

The delegation of the Ministry of Technology and Communications included Eng Bader bin Ali al Salehi, Director-General of Oman National CERT, Head of ITU Regional Cyber Security Center & Chairman of the Board of OIC-CERT, and Hamoud bin Dawood al Hamdan, Director of the Sas Center for Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the delegation of the Public Prosecution included Mahmoud bin Ahmed al Saadi, Assistant Prosecutor, Mohammed bin Zahir al Alawi, Director of the Information Technology Department, and Fatima bint Muhammad al Hajriyah, Head of the Information Security Department of the Public Prosecution.

