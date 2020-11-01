Council of Oman participates in IPU extraordinary session

Muscat: The Council of Oman, represented by the State Council and Majlis Ash Shura, is taking part in the extraordinary session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The session, held via video-conferencing, began on Sunday and run through till November 4, 2020.

The Council of Oman is represented by Dr Aisha Said al Ghabshi, member of the State Council, Jihad Abdullah al Fanna, member of Majlis Ash Shura Office, and Jamal Ahmed al Abri, Head of Education and Scientific Research Committee in Majlis Ash Shura.

The session’s agenda includes an opening speech delivered by the current IPU president and approval of the agenda, as well as taking decisions related to the work of the IPU, including the approval of the parliament’s action plan, the approval of the 2021 budget and the election of a new president and members of the executive committee. –ONA