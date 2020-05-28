Main 

Council of Administrative Affairs for Judiciary suspends judiciary holiday

Muscat: The Council of Administrative Affairs for Judiciary statement has issued a statement as follows:

In implementation of the Royal directives issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the suspension of the judiciary holiday for 2020, which aims to guarantee a continued judiciary work in order to achieve public interest, the Council of Administrative Affairs for Judiciary has issued a circular to all courts of all types and degrees including administrative judiciary, to process all cases as normal.

