Council members among OCCI delegation to Hungary, Poland

MUSCAT: State Council members Rahma bint Hamad al Musharfi and Salem al Riyami have participated as members of a delegation which went from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) to Hungary and Poland to discuss enhancing economic and trade relations, investment opportunities and economic partnerships between the two countries. Senator Dr Michal Sewerynski, Vice-President of the Polish Senate and Head of the Polish side of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the State Council and the Polish Senate, on Thursday along with other panel members received the OCCI delegation headed by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef. Talks during the meeting dealt with the consolidation of parliamentary cooperation between the State Council and the Polish Senate. The Oman-Hungary Forum discussed enhancing economic and trade relations between the Sultanate and Hungary, investment opportunities and economic partnerships.

