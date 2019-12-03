Council chief receives Bahrain team

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council Chairman, received on Tuesday the delegation of the National Defence Course No 2 from Bahrain, as part of their visit to the Sultanate.

The Council Chairman welcomed the delegation, commending the strong relations between the Sultanate and Bahrain.

He highlighted the great importance His Majesty Sultan Qaboos attaches to the development of the Shura process in the Sultanate, and reviewed the stages of the institutional implementation of the Shura and its advancements in keeping pace with the aspirations of the people of the Sultanate in every development stage of the blessed Renaissance.

Maj Gen Dr Abdullah bin Saeed al Mansouri, Commander of the Royal College of Command, Staff and National Defence Bahrain, expressed his thanks and appreciation.

He expressed the delegation’s pleasure over the visit, which allowed them to understand the functions of the State Council and the mechanism of its work.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Dr Saeed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Dr Rashid bin Salem al Badi and Dr Salem bin Najim al Ghailani.

The delegation saw a documentary on the State Council, toured the Council building and learnt about its various facilities.

Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura also received the delegation from Bahrain.

Welcoming the delegation, Al Maawali commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Deputy Chairman, and Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. — ONA

