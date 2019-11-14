Council chief, CPPCC chairman seek to bolster ties

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, received in his office on Thursday Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and his accompanying delegation along with Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate.

Welcoming Wang Yang and his delegation, Dr Al Mantheri wished that the visit culminates in achieving the desired objectives in boosting bilateral relations between Oman and China and underscored the importance of such visits in strengthening existing relations in various fields and facilitating new avenues of cooperation.

Wang Yang expressed his happiness over his visit to the Sultanate, praising the development witnessed in various fields and the interests of the two friendly countries.

The delegation then watched a documentary detailing the development of the Shura process in Oman.

The formal talks between the Omani and Chinese side were led by Dr Al Mantheri and Wang Yang.

The State Council Chairman initiated the talks by praising the bilateral relations between Oman and China, noting that diplomatic relations between them which started in the mid-1970s are developing at an accelerated pace in all fields.

Adding further, he said that these relations culminated in the historic decision of the leadership of the two countries to upgrade the level of bilateral relations to strategic partnership, according to the presidential statement between Oman and China on May 25, 2018, which gave a strong impetus to enhancing strategic consultation between the two countries.

The Omani-Chinese Committee, set up in October 1998, and the Oman-China Friendship Association formed in October 2010, play an important role in the

development of relations between the two countries in cultural, heritage and literary fields.

Dr Al Mantheri added that the Sultanate is a major station on the Silk Road, which China seeks to revive. He pointed to the ongoing negotiations to enter the Sultanate in a real partnership with the Chinese in projects, through investment in Oman such as the Duqm port or other international stations, in addition to cooperation in several areas including education, training, scientific research, media, oil, gas and tourism.

Adding further, he said that within the framework of cooperation between the two countries, an agreement was signed on May 23, 2016 to establish the Oman-China Industrial City of Duqm for 50 years.

He pointed out that Oman has formed a joint working group with the National Development and Reform Commission of the Republic of China, to become the body responsible for the investment file between the two countries.

The Council Chairman stressed that all these steps reflect the desire of the two sides to strengthen their cooperation in fortifying Oman-China relations, which span more than 1,200 years.

In conclusion, Dr Al Mantheri expressed the hope that the procedures for the installation of the memorial site for Zheng He in Salalah will soon be completed to commemorate his visit to the Sultanate some 600 years ago.

For his part, the Chinese official praised the Sultanate’s efforts to support stability in the region and enable achievement of international peace and security.

He pointed out that there is cooperation between the two friendly countries in many fields, which can be heightened, especially in the economic, commercial and scientific aspects, renewable energy, environment and tourism, in addition to parliamentary cooperation.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed varied aspects of cooperation between Oman and China and ways of enhancing them in all fields to serve their common interests.

Several members of the Council, Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council, along with the Chinese delegation and Li Lingbing, Ambassador of China to the Sultanate attended the talks

session.

Al Maawali receives Chinese official: Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, also received Wang Yang and his delegation. Welcoming the guest, Al Maawali praised the relations between the two friendly countries and their development.

They also discussed boosting cooperation between the Sultanate and China in various fields, especially in the legislative and supervisory sides, and ways of developing them at various levels.

