Cost Reflective Tariffs to drive down peak power demand by 400MW

MUSCAT, SEPt 1 – Reductions in peak power demand attributable to the introduction of Cost Reflective Tariffs (CRT) for large customers are projected to balloon to 400 MW by the year 2025, according to Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), the sole procurer of power and water capacity in the Sultanate. Cost Reflective Tariffs, which are bereft of any government subsidy enjoyed by residential, agricultural and other relatively minor consumers of electricity, was rolled out in early 2017 in a move to encourage large industrial, commercial and government customers to switch their consumption away from high-tariff based peak hours. The measure was principally applied to large customers with a power demand in excess of around 150 MW-hours per annum.

More than two years since its introduction across the Sultanate, CRT is beginning to have the desired impact, according to OPWP — member of Nama Group (The Electricity Holding Company). Reductions in peak power demand, currently estimated at 130 MW, are projected to more than triple to 400 MW by the 2025, the state-owned power and water offtaker revealed in its latest 7-Year Outlook Statement. ‘‘With the introduction of CRT, it is observed that some large customers have shifted their demand in response to the new tariff. We have studied the impact of CRT since 2017 for grid-connected customers and estimated a reduction of about 130 MW in peak demand. We have identified that the majority of large industrial customers that have the ability to make behavioural, or short-term, changes in response to the time-differentiated CRT have already responded,” OPWP said.

‘‘We expect more CRT impacts to develop over the coming years as consumers make further investments in systems/capabilities to control and/or shift consumption to periods of lower cost. The Expected Case scenario includes a CRT impact of about 400 MW by 2025,” the nation’s apex power and water planning agency noted.

As a time-differentiated system of tariffs, CRT reflects the cost of supply by season and time of day: higher costs during peak and summer periods, and lower costs during off-peak and winter periods, says OPWP.

Significantly, OPWP also foresees the potential for further peak power demand reductions once a slew of initiatives in support of energy efficiency, energy audit and the retrofitting of government buildings is implemented over the next several years. Driving these initiatives is the Authority for Electricity Regulation (AER) which recently launched a competitive process for the energy audit of government buildings — a landmark initiative that has the potential to rack up sizable savings in electricity consumption.

‘‘Policy development will also affect the pace and extent of consumer response to CRT, such as whether tariff reform is extended to other consumer categories, and whether energy efficiency promotion or standards programmes are implemented,” OPWP stated.

Rationalising energy consumption is a key priority for OPWP in the face of escalating electricity demand growth in the Sultanate. The Expected Case scenario envisions a 5 per cent annual growth in energy demand, from 6,168 MW in 2018 to 8,600 MW in 2025. However, the High Case scenario projects peak demand to grow at 8 per cent annually to 10,240 MW in 2025.

