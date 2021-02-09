Corrigendum: Incorrect image published with the story

Muscat: The photograph in the story titled ‘MoH withdraws several medicines’ on page 2 of the February 8 edition of Oman Daily Observer was incorrect. The error is regretted.

The Ministry of Health had brought to our attention that the photograph of medicine published is not among the Julphar’s withdrawn products.

“The picture attached with the published story included another medicine called Augmentin, which is GSK’s products and not among the withdrawn medicines. As a result, this has led many patients to refuse to take the above-mentioned medicine. Additionally, the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control has received a complaint from Muscat Pharmacy ( the authorized agent of GSK’s products) on this issue,” said a message from the Ministry of Health.