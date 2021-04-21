Corporates should step up with pandemic funding support

Without doubt, the current pandemic situation necessitates intensive efforts to contain spiralling infections and deaths amid a shortage of vaccines. These efforts must be backed by concrete actions and initiatives and.

A case in point is the example of Bank Muscat, which recently announced a financial contribution or RO 1 million towards the efforts of the Ministry of Health in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Financial banking institutions and other companies must follow suit as well in light of the sharp increase in hospitalisations and mortalities linked to the second wave of the pandemic.

Such support is necessary as the concerned agencies of the government make efforts to obtain vaccines from the manufacturers around the world.

Omani banks are among businesses and organisations that generate millions of Omani rials in annual profits. Any monetary support from these organisations to the covid cause will pay dividends in the form of goodwill for their gestures. Given the challenges conditions that we find ourselves in, big private sector organisations should come forward and help fund the acquisition of vaccines to help control the pandemic.

Today, Oman is at the bottom of the list of countries in the region in vaccinating their citizens. the Minister of Health has acknowledged that setbacks in obtaining enough vaccines in a timely manner have led to an increase in the number of infections and deaths.

Bank Muscat has described its financial support as representing its social responsibility and national duty. Indeed, such institutions have a financial budget for corporate social responsibility commitments. Given the gravity of the pandemic-related challenges we are facing today, official institutions need all of the support they can get to confront this epidemic.

This support encompasses not only assistance that covid patients require, but also economic and social assistance to the affected sections of the community.

We must use our diplomatic and commercial relations with the international community to speed up the acquisition of vaccines. For our part, the general population should continue to adhere to pandemic protocols prescribed by the authorities, such as wearing masks in public, staying away from gatherings, and practising quarantine procedures if covid-positive, and so on.

At the same time, we should keep in mind the economically weaker sections of our society who may be in need of financial and material assistance during these difficult times.

They are also entitled to a measure of healthy living, happiness and prosperity. We must endeavour to rise to the occasion and reach out to our affected brethren.