Corporates provide Royal Hospital with 20,000 masks

A number of corporates have joined hands for the noble cause of helping society during the Covid-19 pandemic, and as part of their gesture, they provided the Royal Hospital with 20,000 face masks.

At least four prominent Korean companies along with the local community members took part in the collection and distribution of face masks, which were handed over on Wednesday to the hospital, even as the authorities repeatedly urged people to wear masks to protect themselves as well as others.

While the Korean Society in the Sultanate provided 10,000 pieces of disposable masks, the Korean companies, Daeah International, Haejoo ENC, Samsung Engineering, and LG International, pooled in with 7,000 pieces of KF94 masks and 3,000 pieces of Nano masks. These face masks are well-known for its enhanced protection against the virus. The noble deed comes in the wake of the statement of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, who said that wearing masks will remain as one of the most effective measures to keep people away from the disease, even after the rollout of the vaccine.

“It is our earnest gesture to take part in the Sultanate’s unwavering effort to curb the spread of the virus and bring normal life back to the citizens and the residents of the Sultanate,” a senior spokesperson from the Korean Embassy told the Observer.

The distribution of masks was well coordinated by the Office of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Muscat with the support of the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate.

