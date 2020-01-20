Oman says ‘keenly following’ coronavirus in China

Muscat: The authorities in Oman are keenly following the epidemiological situation due to the spread of coronavirus (nCOV-2019) in China, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

“The General Administration of Disease Control is following the epidemiological situation of the new coronavirus in the Wuhan province of China, where nearly 200 human cases have been reported, including two deaths as of January 20,” the statement said.

Four cases have been recorded outside China — two in Thailand and one each in Japan and Korea, the report said.

Reports indicate that this particular virus could lead to diseases ranging from common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), the MoH statement said.

The ministry is following the current situation of this outbreak with the World Health Organization and has taken precautionary measures to deal with suspected cases, including raising awareness among travellers to and from China.

The ministry called on all citizens and residents to take information from official sources and communicate through the MoH call centre (24441999) for any inquiries.

Across the Gulf, the UAE sought to reassure the public that the outbreak does not pose any risk to the UAE’s public health in the meantime.

The outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has spread to more cities, Chinese authorities said on Monday, as the number of patients tripled and a third person died, stoking concerns about the containment of the virus.

Several countries, including India, has issued a travel advisory asking citizens to follow certain precautionary measures while visiting China in the wake of the outbreak of infection.

