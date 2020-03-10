Coronavirus: Travel restrictions across the world explained

Muscat: The travel advisory has been prepared by Oman Air in accordance with IATA for the benefit of both inbound and outbound travelers.

OMAN

Nationals of China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Italy and South Korea are not allowed to enter Oman. (This does not apply to nationals of China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea with a Resident Visa issued by Oman.

Passengers who have been in China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Italy or Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Oman. Passengers arriving from Japan or Singapore will be subject to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

This does not apply to nationals of China (People’s Rep.), Iran and Italy.

Passengers who have been in Egypt in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Oman.

This does not apply to nationals of Oman.

This does not apply to nationals of Egypt with a Resident Visa issued by Oman. Passengers must also hold a medical examination (PCR) confirming that they are free of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The PCR must be issued within 48 hours before boarding the aircraft by a laboratory approved by the Oman embassy in Cairo.

Nationals of Oman are allowed to enter with a national ID card if they used the card when they departed from Oman.

Nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are no longer allowed to enter Oman with a national ID card, they must have a passport.

BAHRAIN

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Iraq or Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit and enter Bahrain.

This does not apply to nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

This does not apply to passengers who reside in Bahrain.

This does not apply to military personnel.

This does not apply to passengers with special approval from Nationality, Passport Residence Affairs Directorate of Bahrain.

This does not apply to passengers with a valid letter of Prior Permission Granted which is presented prior to boarding.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in Hong Kong (SAR China), Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand in the past 14 days must have a valid visa prior to arrival.

This does not apply to nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

This does not apply to passengers who reside in Bahrain.

This does not apply to passengers with a valid letter of Prior Permission Granted which is presented prior to boarding.

Nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE who have transited through or have been in China (People’s Rep.), Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand in the past 14 days will be subject to quarantine and enhanced testing procedures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Passengers who reside in Bahrain and who have transited through or have been in China (People’s Rep.), Egypt, Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand will be subject to quarantine and enhanced testing procedures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

EGYPT – published 06.03.2020

Nationals of Qatar are not allowed to enter Egypt.

Passengers who have been in Bahrain, China (People’s Rep.), Chinese Taipei, France, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Kuwait, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Spain Thailand or Vietnam will be screened upon arrival, and;

must present a completed “Health Observation Card, upon arrival, and

will be followed up for a period of 14 days.

Before the arrival of the flight, carriers must complete and present a ‘Notifying Form’ to the General Quarantine administration.

INDIA:

Visa and e-visa issued to nationals of Iran, Italy, Japan and Korea (Rep.) on or before 3 March 2020 are invalidated.

This does not apply to passengers with an OCI card.

This does not apply to the airline crew.

This does not apply to diplomats and the United Nations officials

Visa and e-visa issued to nationals of China (People’s Rep.) before 5 February 2020 are invalidated.

This does not apply to passengers with an OCI card.

This does not apply to the airline crew.

This does not apply to diplomats and the United Nations officials

Passengers who have been in China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Italy, Japan or Korea (Rep.) on or after 1 February 2020 are not allowed to enter India. Their visa and e-visa are invalidated.

This does not apply to nationals of India.

This does not apply to passengers who reside in India.

This does not apply to passengers with an OCI card.

This does not apply to the airline crew.

This does not apply to diplomats and the United Nations officials

Nationals of Japan and Korea can no longer obtain a visa on arrival.

Passengers are required to fill the self-declaration form in duplicate upon arrival.

Passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand or Vietnam must go through medical screening upon arrival.

Effective 10 March 2020:

Nationals of Italy and Korea (Rep.) with a visa issued after 5 March 2020 are only allowed to enter if they have a health certificate of being tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19) from a designated laboratory authorized by the health authorities of Italy or Korea (Rep.).

INDONESIA:

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China (People’s Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter or transit Indonesia.

This does not apply to nationals of Indonesia.

This does not apply to residents of Indonesia.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in Tehran, Qom or Gilan in Iran in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit or enter Indonesia.

This does not apply to nationals of Indonesia.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche or Piedmont in Italy in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit or enter Indonesia.

This does not apply to nationals of Indonesia.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province in Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit or enter Indonesia.

This does not apply to nationals of Indonesia.

Visa Exemptions and Visa on Arrival facilities are no longer available to passengers arriving from China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Italy or Korea Rep.

Passengers arriving from areas within Iran, Italy or Korea (Rep.) other than the following mentioned areas must provide a valid health certificate.

Tehran, Qom or Gilan in Iran;

Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche or Piedmont in Italy;

Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province in Korea (Rep.).

This does not apply to nationals of Indonesia. Passengers arriving from Iran, Italy or Korea (Rep.) are required to complete a Health Alert Card (Kartu Kewaspadaan Kesehatan) issued by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia prior to arrival.

IRAN – published 25.02.2020

Nationals of China (People’s Rep.) with a normal passport, passengers with a Hong Kong (SAR China) passport and passengers with a Macao (SAR China) passport are no longer visa-exempt. However, they can obtain a visa on arrival. They are required to clear the medical and health check upon arrival. After that they will be given a certificate.

Based on the travel advisory restriction issued by United Arab Emirates Government, nationals of United Arab Emirates are not allowed to travel to Iran.

JORDAN

Passengers who have been in China (People’s Rep.) Iran, Italy or Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit or enter Jordan.

This does not apply to nationals of Jordan, their spouses and children.

This does not apply to Chinese Delegations and diplomats.

This does not apply to Italian Delegations and diplomats.

KUWAIT

Nationals of China (People’s Rep.) are not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Nationals of Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Singapore and Thailand are not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Passengers with a Hong Kong (SAR China) passport are not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Passengers with a residence permit or visa issued by China (People’s Rep.) who have been in China (People’s Rep.) in the past 2 weeks are not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Passengers with a residence permit or visa issued by Hong Kong (SAR China) who have been in Hong Kong (SAR China) in the past 2 weeks are not allowed to enter Kuwait.

Passengers who have been in Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Lebanon, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria or Thailand in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Kuwait.

This does not apply to nationals of Kuwait.

GCC Nationals traveling to Kuwait must carry their passports for clearance.

Effective 8 March 2020:

Passengers arriving from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Georgia, India, Lebanon, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Syria and Turkey must complete a medical examination (PCR-certificate) confirming that they are free from coronavirus (COVID-19). The medial certificate must be issued by health centers approved by the embassy of Kuwait.

This does not apply to nationals of Kuwait.

MALAYSIA

Passengers and airline crew who have been in the Hubei, Zhejiang or Jiangsu Provinces (China People’s Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Malaysia.

This does not apply to nationals of Malaysia and passengers who reside in Malaysia.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in Daegu and Cheongdo in Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Malaysia.

This does not apply to nationals of Malaysia and passengers who reside in Malaysia.

Passengers who have been in Lombardy, Veneto or Emilia-Romagna in Italy in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit and enter Malaysia.

This does not apply to nationals of Malaysia.

This does not apply to Malaysian permanent residents, Malaysian social pass holders and Malaysian student passes holders.

Passengers who have been in Hokkaido in Japan in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit and enter Malaysia.

This does not apply to nationals of Malaysia.

This does not apply to Malaysian permanent residents, Malaysian social pass holders and Malaysian student passes holders.

Passengers who have been in Tehran, Qom or Gilan in Iran in the past 14 days are not allowed to transit and enter Malaysia.

This does not apply to nationals of Malaysia.

This does not apply to Malaysian permanent residents, Malaysian social pass holders and Malaysian student passes holders.

Nationals of China (People’s Rep.) with a passport issued in Hubei, Zhejiang or Jiangsu Province (China People’s Rep.) are not allowed to enter Malaysia.

This does not apply to passengers who reside in Malaysia.

MALDIVES

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Italy or in North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang Provinces in Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter, transit or transfer the Maldives. – This does not apply to nationals of the Maldives.

A completed “Health Declaration Card” and an “Immigration Arrival Card” must be presented upon arrival.

NEPAL

Effective March 10, 2020

Nationals of China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Italy, Japan, and Korea can no longer obtain a visa on arrival. They must obtain a visa before departure.

Passengers with a Hong Kong passport can no longer obtain a visa on arrival. They must obtain a visa before departure.

Passengers with a Macao (SAR China) passport can no longer obtain a visa on arrival. They must obtain a visa before departure.

PHILIPPINES

Passengers who have transited through or have been in China, Hong Kong or Macao in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter the Philippines.

This does not apply to nationals of the Philippines. They will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from their arrival into the Philippines.

This does not apply to spouses or children of nationals of the Philippines. They will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from their arrival into the Philippines.

This does not apply to permanent residents of the Philippines. They will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from their arrival into the Philippines.

Passengers who have transited through or have been in the North Gyeongsang Province (including Daegu and Cheongdo Country) of Korea (Rep.) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter the Philippines.

This does not apply to nationals of the Philippines.

This does not apply to spouses or children of nationals of the Philippines.

This does not apply to permanent residents of the Philippines.

QATAR

Nationals of Egypt are allowed to enter if they have not visited;

Egypt within 1 month of the date of arrival

China, Iran or South Korea within 21 days of the date of arrival

Nationals of China, Iran or South Korea are allowed to enter if they;

hold a valid visa to enter Qatar

have not visited Egypt within 1 month of the date of arrival

have not visited China, Iran or South Korea within 21 days of the date of arrival

All other nationalities (who all are permitted/eligible to obtain VOA at DOH) are allowed to enter/transit or transfer provided they;

have not visited Egypt for 1 month prior to date of arrival

have not visited China, Iran or South Korea for 21 days prior to the date of arrival

Above does not apply to nationals of Qatar.

Passengers who have been in China (People’s Rep.), Iran, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Singapore or Italy in the past 14 days will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

RUSSIAN FED

Nationals of China are not allowed to enter the Russian Fed.

This does not apply to passengers who reside in the Russian Fed.

This does not apply to the airline crew.

Passengers with a Hong Kong (SAR China) or Macao (SAR China) passport are not allowed to enter Russian Fed.

This does not apply to passengers who reside in the Russian Fed.

This does not apply to the airline crew.

Nationals of Iran are not allowed to enter the Russian Fed.

Passengers arriving from Iran are not allowed to enter the Russian Fed.

This does not apply to nationals of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russian Fed. This does not apply to passengers who reside in Russian Fed.

This does not apply to the airline crew.

This does not apply to official delegations.

Passengers who have been in China (People’s Rep.), France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Korea (Rep.) or Spain coming to Russian Fed. and planning to stay in Moscow must report to the special hotline by phone. Being in Moscow they must stay self-isolated for a period of 14 days. This requirement does not apply to passengers traveling to other Russian cities.

SAUDIA ARABIA

Passengers who have transited through or have been in China (People’s Rep.), Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran or Macao (SAR China) in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

This does not apply to nationals of Saudi Arabia

Nationals of the GCC countries are no longer allowed to enter Saudi Arabia with a national ID card. They must travel with their passport.

This does not apply to nationals of Saudi Arabia who are allowed to enter with a national ID card if they used the card when they departed from Saudi Arabia.

Tourist visas issued to passengers traveling to Madinah (MED) are no longer accepted.

Tourist visas issued to passengers arriving from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China (People’s Rep.), Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (SAR China), India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea (Rep.), Lebanon, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Somalia, Syria, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam or Yemen and traveling to Dammam (DMM), Jeddah (JED) or Riyadh (RUH) are no longer accepted.

Passengers traveling for the purpose of Umrah or visiting the Prophet’s mosque are not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

This does not apply to nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirates with Hajj and Umrah permit, obtained through the website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Passengers who have transited through or are arriving from Bahrain, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates are allowed to enter Saudi Arabia in one of the following airports: Dammam (DMM), Jeddah (JED) and Riyadh (RUH).

Passengers who have transited through or are arriving from Egypt, must have a complete medical examination (PCR) confirming that they are free of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It must be issued within 24 hours before boarding of the passenger by one of the laboratories specified and approved by the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Cairo.

Nationals of Iran are not allowed to transit or enter the United Arab Emirates.

This does not apply to passengers with a valid UAE Resident Visa. A prior ‘OK TO BOARD’ must be obtained from NAIC-UAE.

This does not apply to diplomatic passport holders. A prior ‘OK TO BOARD’ must be obtained from NAIC-UAE.

Nationals of the United Arab Emirates are allowed to enter with a national ID card if they left before 28 February 2020.

Nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are no longer allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates with a national ID card, they must have a passport.

Based on the travel advisory restriction issued by the United Arab Emirates Government, nationals of United Arab Emirates are not allowed to travel to Iran or Thailand.

Airline crew will be subject to medical examination if required. Passengers must fill-in a “Health Declaration Form” before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

SRI LANKA

Nationals of China (People’s Rep.) can no longer obtain a visa on arrival in Sri Lanka.

Passengers who have been in Iran, Italy or Korea (Rep.) in the last 14 days will be subject to immediate quarantine.

THAILAND

Based on the travel advisory restriction issued by United Arab Emirates Government, nationals of United Arab Emirates are not allowed to travel to Thailand.

TURKEY

Passengers who have transited through or have been in China, Iran, Iraq, Italy or Korea Rep. in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Turkey. This does not apply to nationals of Turkey and residents of Turkey.

