Coronavirus: Spain infections over 13,700, almost 600 deaths

Madrid: The number of Covid-19 infections in Spain rose on Wednesday by about 2,000 to 13,716, the country’s Health Ministry said in a daily report.

The ministry said that the number of deaths increased from 525 to 598within 24 hours. After Italy, Spain is the country in Europe currently most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, which causes Covid-19 respiratory disease.

In Spain, the worst-affected region is the capital Madrid with 5,637confirmed cases and 390 deaths.

Health Emergency and Alert Coordination Centre (CCAES) head FernandoSimon said in his daily press conference that the rate of new infections slowed recently, however, the statistics should continue to be used with caution.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that the number of confirmed infections from the virus, which started spreading from China in December, has climbed above 200,000, and that 8,000 people so far have died of Covid-19.

More than 80 percent of the cases were reported in Asia and Europe. DPA