Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

LONDON/HONG KONG: Global stocks plunged on Monday and prices for crude oil tumbled as much as 33 per cent after Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for the safety of bonds and the yen.

Saudi Arabia had stunned markets with plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of Opec’s supply cut agreement with Russia, a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that sent prices down by about two thirds.

The shock in oil was seismic, with Brent crude futures sliding $12 to $33.20 a barrel in chaotic trade, while US crude shed $11.80 to $29.48.

European markets suffered hefty losses in early trade with London dropping more than 8 per cent, Frankfurt falling more than 7 per cent and Paris almost matching those losses.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 tumbled into bear market territory — a drop of more than 20 per cent from recent peaks. Oil stocks suffered massive losses with Tullow down 57 per cent and BP down 27 per cent in early trade.

In Asia, stocks and emerging market currencies with exposure to oil tumbled in volatile trade while the safe-haven and Japan’s yen surged.

Heavy selling was set to continue on Wall Street with US futures hitting their down limit.

Investors drove 30-year US bond yields beneath 1 per cent on bets the Federal Reserve would be forced to cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points at its March 18 meeting, after having already delivered an emergency easing last week.

“Wild is an understatement,” said Chris Brankin, Chief Executive at stockbroker TD Ameritrade Singapore. — AFP

