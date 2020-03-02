Front Stories Uncategorized 

Coronavirus: Schools to remain open in Oman

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, is addressing a press conference in Muscat on Coronavirus in Oman.

Highlights:

  • Of the six people detected for #coronavirusoman, two have recovered
  • 2,367 people are currently under quarantine for #coronavirusoman, of which 49 are under institutional quarantine.
  • All schools in Oman will remain open and the ministry is closely following the WHO – the issue will be developed as per the situation of the epidemic stage.
  • “We recommend citizens, residents, if they have symptoms, to avoid markets, mosques and public places. They should also stay away from infected as a precaution.”The Ministry of Manpower in a statement has requested all workers in the private sector to follow the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health on coronavirus.
  • “They should adopt preventive measures to protect against all infectious the respiratory diseases,” the statement said.
  • The community role in practicing and spreading the importance of hygiene is important
  • Quarantine has been lifted for the travellers coming from Singapore and Japan
  • Quarantine is being applied to all travellers coming from China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy
  • Direct flights to China and Iran have been suspended, as well as charter tourism flights from Italy
  • Children are less likely to be affected. Men are more vulnerable than women, especially those with smoking habits
  • Fighting the rumours is a responsibility all citizens and residents.
  • No Omanis infected with virus outside the country
  • Avoiding handshakes and kisses more important than the use of masks or medicines

 

Oman Observer

