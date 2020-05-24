Coronavirus: ROP takes tough action against violators

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Sunday arrested a number of residents and citizens across Oman for defying orders of the Supreme Committee to deal with coronavirus outbreak in the Sultanate.

In Al-Dakhiliya Governorate, police arrested 49 expatriates on charges of gathering for lunch in one of the commercial complexes violating Supreme Committee decisions. Police have taken legal action against the violators.

Meanwhile in Muscat, ROP arrested 40 expatriates on charges of gathering and conducting Eid prayers In Ghala Industrial Zone, defying orders of the Supreme Committee.

In another incident, Muscat ROP arrested 34 expatriates on charges of playing cricket at the Al-Ansab region.

The ROP also arrested 13 expatriates on charges of gathering on a roof of a building in the Al-Khoud area, violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

In Sinaw, ROP arrested a group of citizen for gathering and preparing shuwa pits.

Dhofar Governorate Police arrested individuals for participating in gatherings, for not wearing masks in public places, and two violations for carrying out activities that fall within the prohibited activities list.

The South Batinah police fined a group of violations against for not wearing masks while at public places.

ROP imposed fines on all violators as suggested by the Supreme Committee on covdi-19.