Coronavirus: Mosques, churches and temples take preventive measures

Muscat: As the coronavirus cases rise, many measures have been taken to combat the Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 at the places of worship in the Sultanate.

The Supreme Committee on Sunday announced that Juma prayers will not be conducted in the mosques until further notice along with the instructions to avoid gatherings for marriages or funerals.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs officials speaking to Observer explained that instructions have been given to Imams and preachers not to conduct lectures during this period.

Abdulaziz Al Ghaffri, Assistant Director General for Preaching and Guidance, Ministry of Awqaf and Endowments said, “We have instructed the Imams and preachers on stopping of lectures in the mosques. All gatherings where people would have been needed to sit together have been stopped in the mosque. All the religious programs have been brought to a halt as well.

The Quran schools have been stopped as well initially for one month and later we will forward the committee’s decisions and instructions. The five times a day prayer continue but we have instructed Imams who lead the prayers to hold short readings,” said Al Ghaffri.

Meanwhile a circular from the Catholic Churches in Oman stated that as per Oman’s measures to refrain from holding any public gatherings for one month as per the national efforts to combat covid19 there will be one month closure from Monday 16th March till April 15th.

The circular also advised the faithful to avoid any group prayer meetings in private or public places including homes or rented places, instead encouraged them to stay at home and pray with their family members.

Meanwhile, the temples in Darsait and Muscat had already issued a statement stating that due to the prevailing situation and to avoid overcrowding and socializing the Management of Hindu Temple have decided to cancel all the programmes which were expected to be held and accordingly there have been no discourses held.