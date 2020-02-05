Coronavirus: MoH intensifies preventive measures

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has intensified the preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus at all entry points (air, land, and sea) in the country.

MOH said it has been distributing self-disclosure form to arriving passengers at various entry points, seeking details about the presence of any symptoms, including respiratory illness, sore throat, runny nose, cough and fever among others.

Visitors who have arrived directly from China should provide details (with 14 days of their arrival) such as the date of the arrival as well as referrals of those suspected of being infected to enable the healthcare institutions to conduct laboratory examination and commence medical care for the prevention and spread of the infection.

The Ministry of Health follows the recommendatH ions of international organizations and added that the laboratory test samples are not taken inside the clinics at entry points but are sent to the healthcare institutions.