Coronavirus: MoE issues guidelines for schools

Muscat: The Ministry of Education on Wednesday has issued a circular on measures to be followed by schools to avoid spreading coronavirus.

The ministry called for postponing of all extracurricular activities at the governorate or school level until further notice.

Schools shall conduct campaigns that include a segment in the morning assembly for tips on preventive measures to be followed to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

They shall put notices and posters in suitable places that are easy to read and follow by students, apart from social media and text messages to spread the culture of awareness and health education in the school as well as the local community.

Schools shall find a suitable mechanism for the operations of the cafeteria that is appropriate for the density of students in the school, which will avoid crowding of students at a same place.

Schoolbus drivers shall open windows during transportation and clean buses regularly with sanitary sterilizers and disinfectants.