Coronavirus: Mwasalat suspends Dubai bus service

Muscat: Mwasalat, Oman’s public transport company, on Monday announced a bunch of preventive actions in the wake of COVD-19 outbreak for protecting users of public transport services and to safeguard the community.

As directed by the Supreme Committee for Coronavirus, the company also has suspended its daily bus service to Dubai until further notice.

Actions on ‘Buses’ service include:

Sterilize all buses on a daily basis.

Sterilize and clean seats, grab handles and other amenities at the start and end of each trip.

Provide hand sanitizers on all buses.

Ban standing passengers to avoid overcrowding.

Check passengers’ temperatures before boarding the bus.

Suspend trips to Dubai in implementation of the decision of the Supreme Committee on Coronavirus Management, until further notice. Accordingly, the (Muscat – Dubai) route’s final destination is Wilayat Shinas, then the bus will return to Muscat Governorate.

Actions on ‘Ferries’ service include:

Sterilize all ferries and its amenities on daily basis.

Provide hand sanitizers on all vessels.

Check passengers’ temperatures before boarding the ferry.

Ban livestock transport.