Coronavirus: List of commercial activities allowed to reopen in Oman
Muscat: In implementation of the decision taken by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has announced the list of the activities that have been exempted from the shutdown measures. The ministry said that the reopened activities are required to follow health standards.
The activities that were allowed to reopen are:
1- Sale of foodstuff
2-Food stores
3- Mobile restaurants and coffee shops (only delivery and takeaway)
4- Clinics and vet clinics
5- Pharmacies
6- Optical shops
7- Petrol filling stations
8- Cooking gas cylinder stores and vehicles
9- Bakeries and bread shops
10- Water factories and water stores
11- Halwa and confectionery stores
12- Food industries
13- Animal feed, grain stores, agricultural products and pesticides
14- Meat and poultry shops
15- Fish stores
16- Ice-cream and corn shops
17- Fruits and vegetable stores
18- Juice shops
19- Mashakik and barbecues
20- Grinders
21- Honey shops
22- Dates shops
23- Livestock and poultry sheds
24- Shipping, customs clearance offices and insurance offices
25- Sanitary and electrical materials
26- Non-food materials shops (for storage only)
27- Sale of fishing tools and equipment
28- Vehicle and fishing boat repair workshops and
29- Vehicle and fishing boats spare parts stores e
30- Motor electrical, vehicle oil, vehicle brake repair, tyre repair
31- Electrical appliances and satellite shops (order and delivery only)
32- Computer sale and maintenance
33- Stationary stores
34- Printers (order and delivery only)
35- Quarries crushers (order and delivery only
36- Sanad offices
37- Rent of vehicles and equipment
38- Money exchange
39- Steam laundries and machine laundries (two customers are allowed at a time)
40- Honey-bee supplies stores (order and delivery only)
41- Construction materials and cement stores
42- Bricks and cement blocks factories (orders the delivery)
43- Ready-made concrete (orders the delivery only)
44- Ceramic, tiles, marble, and granite shops (two customers are allowed inside the shop)
45- Ceramic, tiles, marble, and granite cutting workshops (order and delivery)
46- Car wash
47- Vehicle care stores (two customers at a time are allowed inside)
48- New car dealers (two customers at a time are allowed inside)
49- Water filters sale and repair shops
50- Water pumps sale and repair (orders and delivery)
51- Modern irrigation systems sale and maintenance (two customers at a time are allowed inside)
52- Pets (birds, fish and their feed) (two customers are allowed inside)
53- Nurseries and agricultural supplies (two customers are allowed inside)
54- Carpentries (orders and delivery)
55- Blacksmith workshops (orders and delivery)
56- Turning workshop(order and delivery)
57- Aluminum workshops(order and delivery)
58- Metal welding shops (orders and delivery only)
59-Consultancy officers, lawyers offices, account auditing(remote services only)
60- Sale and maintenance of watches
61- Mobile phones sales and maintenance (order and delivery)
62- Yacht marina
63- Car driving learning