Coronavirus: List of commercial activities allowed to reopen in Oman

Muscat: In implementation of the decision taken by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has announced the list of the activities that have been exempted from the shutdown measures. The ministry said that the reopened activities are required to follow health standards.

The activities that were allowed to reopen are:

1- Sale of foodstuff

2-Food stores

3- Mobile restaurants and coffee shops (only delivery and takeaway)

4- Clinics and vet clinics

5- Pharmacies

6- Optical shops

7- Petrol filling stations

8- Cooking gas cylinder stores and vehicles

9- Bakeries and bread shops

10- Water factories and water stores

11- Halwa and confectionery stores

12- Food industries

13- Animal feed, grain stores, agricultural products and pesticides

14- Meat and poultry shops

15- Fish stores

16- Ice-cream and corn shops

17- Fruits and vegetable stores

18- Juice shops

19- Mashakik and barbecues

20- Grinders

21- Honey shops

22- Dates shops

23- Livestock and poultry sheds

24- Shipping, customs clearance offices and insurance offices

25- Sanitary and electrical materials

26- Non-food materials shops (for storage only)

27- Sale of fishing tools and equipment

28- Vehicle and fishing boat repair workshops and

29- Vehicle and fishing boats spare parts stores e

30- Motor electrical, vehicle oil, vehicle brake repair, tyre repair

31- Electrical appliances and satellite shops (order and delivery only)

32- Computer sale and maintenance

33- Stationary stores

34- Printers (order and delivery only)

35- Quarries crushers (order and delivery only

36- Sanad offices

37- Rent of vehicles and equipment

38- Money exchange

39- Steam laundries and machine laundries (two customers are allowed at a time)

40- Honey-bee supplies stores (order and delivery only)

41- Construction materials and cement stores

42- Bricks and cement blocks factories (orders the delivery)

43- Ready-made concrete (orders the delivery only)

44- Ceramic, tiles, marble, and granite shops (two customers are allowed inside the shop)

45- Ceramic, tiles, marble, and granite cutting workshops (order and delivery)

46- Car wash

47- Vehicle care stores (two customers at a time are allowed inside)

48- New car dealers (two customers at a time are allowed inside)

49- Water filters sale and repair shops

50- Water pumps sale and repair (orders and delivery)

51- Modern irrigation systems sale and maintenance (two customers at a time are allowed inside)

52- Pets (birds, fish and their feed) (two customers are allowed inside)

53- Nurseries and agricultural supplies (two customers are allowed inside)

54- Carpentries (orders and delivery)

55- Blacksmith workshops (orders and delivery)

56- Turning workshop(order and delivery)

57- Aluminum workshops(order and delivery)

58- Metal welding shops (orders and delivery only)

59-Consultancy officers, lawyers offices, account auditing(remote services only)

60- Sale and maintenance of watches

61- Mobile phones sales and maintenance (order and delivery)

62- Yacht marina

63- Car driving learning