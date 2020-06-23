List of commercial activities allowed to reopen in Oman

Muscat: In implementation of the decision taken by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources on Tuesday announced the list of the activities that have been exempted from the shutdown measures. The ministry said that the reopened activities are required to follow health standards. The following activities will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday, June 24.

The decision does not apply to stores located in public markets. The customers will be allowed into the outlet with 2-metre social distancing rule and health guidelines to be followed.

Malls and commercial complexes (with abidance by health guidelines)

Labour recruitment offices

Sale of used spare parts

Sale of textiles

Installation of CCTV cameras and protection systems

Sale of doors and windows

Sale of artificial jewellery

Sale of iron and aluminum products

Sale of paints and polishing materials

Sale of plastic and paper leftovers

Kitchen showrooms

Sale and repair of traditional weapons

Pottery and hand-made products

Electric lift and stairs companies

Sale of wood and iron boxes

Furniture upholstery

Sale of blacksmith requirements and aluminum chips

Vehicle seats upholstery

Ice factories

Masar-making shops

Sale and repair of musical instruments

Repair of ACs and washing machines

Tank factories

Ink filling

Sale of workshop requirements

Make of Omani khanjar

Financing offices

Customs clearance and shipping offices

Financial brokerage offices

Cleaning companies

Installation of thermal insulation

Artistic production offices

Sale of audio tape

Metal printing

Metal turning

Sale and rent of wedding gowns

Laundry

Sale of wedding gowns

Sale of antiques and paintings

Garment workshops

Sale and installation of hotel and kitchen equipment

Advertising outlets

Men’s and women’s garments

Family consultants

Sale of glass

Cutting of used tyres

Car driving instruction offices

Hospitality services companies

Travel and tourism offices

Camel racetracks

Installation of gypsum work