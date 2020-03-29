CORONAVIRUS Head stories Main World 

Coronavirus: Knowns and the Unknowns

Yeru Ebuen

The International Monetary Fund expects the pandemic will cause a global recession in 2020 that could be worse than the one triggered by the 2008 financial crisis. The depth of a recession, how long it will last and the nature of the recovery are a matter of debate. Economists say it will largely depend on how long the lockdowns last—around a quarter of all humanity is currently in lockdown—and how far government support goes in helping individuals, businesses and markets survive the crisis.

