Coronavirus: Health minister reviews preparations

Muscat: The Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, on Sunday convened a meeting to discuss the Sultanate’s preparedness in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak at the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance and Control.

The meeting discussed the public health plan particularly the preparations and procedures used to examine the arrivals that are coming from the infected areas in the airports and ports of Oman.

The meeting discussed the preparations of hospitals and health institutions to address any suspected cases of the Novel Coronavirus as well as the provision of laboratory fluids and reagents in the Central Public Health Laboratory.

The meeting also touched upon the community outreach plan through social media channels.

So far no cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, including Oman, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said, quoting the WHO regional office.

The ministry urged all citizens and residents to take information from formal statements or via the MOH Contact Center at (20441999) in case of any inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Sultanate’s Embassy in Beijing has confirmed that the health conditions of Omani students residing in China are fine and also safe with no cases of coronavirus recorded so far.

The embassy added that it is following their health conditions continuously and has urged them to follow the preventive measures taken by the Chinese health authorities to deal with this epidemic situation.