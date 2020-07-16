Coronavirus: death toll nears 3oo in Oman

Muscat: As many as 1,327 new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered in the Sultanate on Thursday, in addition to 9 new Covid-19 related death cases.

1,008 of the new cases were Omanis whereas 319 were non-Omanis. This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 62,574 in the Sultanate, in addition to 290 death cases, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that (1,052) new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to (40,090) cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that 4,704 tests of Covid-19 were conducted and 85 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 549, of them 149 are in intensive care units (ICU). –ONA