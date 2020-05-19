Coronavirus: 83 per cent of COVID-19 patients are under 50 in Oman

Muscat: The curve of COVID-19 infections in the Sultanate continues to move upward and the peak has not been reached thus far but the epidemiological situation is considered to be normal, according to Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-secretary for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health.

Talking to Oman TV, Al Hosni said that 83 per cent of those infected with COVID-19 in the Sultanate are in the age group 15-50 years old.

As many as 72,000 Coronavirus tests have now been carried out. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 111 cases including 33 in intensive care of whom 30 patients have been put on ventilators.

Social distancing is the only way to prevent infection of the disease, at least in the short term. Al Hosni said