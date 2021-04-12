Corona deaths in Gaza Strip rise to record level

The number of daily deaths linked to the coronavirus has reached a record high in the Gaza Strip. According to the Ministry of Health in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory on Monday, 17 new deaths were registered within 24 hours. This is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago. According to the report, a total of 694 people died in the coastal area after being infected with the coronavirus. In the Gaza Strip, some 2 million people live in cramped, often miserable conditions, sometimes with poor medical care. The pandemics pushing the health system in the area to its limits. — dpa