Cope up with screen time to avoid ‘Computer Vision Syndrome’

Salalah: This is a pandemic truth that screen time has increased for everyone as most of the people do not have any option but to spend extended time on the screens due to their professional requirements.

Experts find an issue with the prolonged use of computers or any other smart screen for their adverse impact on eyes and other body parts. A senior ophthalmologist raised concern over cases of computer vision syndrome (CVS), the symptoms for which develop with the prolonged use of a computer.

He is more worried about the children who have to give more time to computer or smartphone screens for their online classes during the COVID-19 situation. While explaining the possible problems, he gave some tips to avoid the CVS and minimise the impact of extended screen time on our eyes.

In an interview with Observer, Dr Mukund Nayak, Senior Ophthalmologist, said, “Computers have become an integral part of our life. Overexposure to computer screens may cause permanent changes or damage the vision system, and ultimately may reduce the productivity of the affected person.”

He cited recent data that suggested about 15 per cent of cases in any ophthalmic clinic were related to the excess use of a computer.

“The symptoms of CVS include eyestrain, headache, blurred vision, dryness in eyes, itching, twitching of eyelids, neck pain, shoulder pain, etc. Uncorrected visual conditions, poor computer design, and workplace ergonomics are contributing factors for CVS.”

The symptoms related to CVS are generally temporary and decline after stopping computer work at the end of the day. But some people experience blurred vision and dryness even after work.

Besides prolonged screen time, other contributing CVS factors are glare on the screen, reflections of light from windows, wrongly placed monitor, improper blinking, and uncorrected refractive errors.

Dr Nayak said, correction of refractive errors, if any, like short-sightedness, long-sightedness, astigmatism, presbyopia, etc significantly reduce the symptoms of CVS. He suggested regular and comprehensive eye examinations to avoid this situation.

He clarified about radiation from computers and said, “Computers emit a small amount of radiation, like ultraviolet and infrared rays, these radiations have no direct impact on the eyes, as the quantity of these radiations is minimal. There is no evidence that radiation from computers contributes to the development of cataracts.”

Workplace lighting, according to him, is an important factor for the development of symptoms of eyes. “Direct exposure of the natural light from the windows or overhead fluorescent lights should be avoided. Proper room design and arrangements are essential.”

The brightness of the screen and the surrounding room should be balanced. Filters can be used over the screen to reduce glare and reflections.

“Placement of computer is also an import contributory factor for the CVS. A viewing distance of 20 to 28 inches is generally recommended. The top of the screen should be below the level of the horizontal eye level of the operator.

High placed computers can cause easy fatigue and stress to the eye molecules. The eyes should be at least 15-20 degrees while viewing the computer screen. The top of the screen also should be tilted to about 15-20 degrees away from the operator.

“Workstation furniture should be adjusted and designed so that the operator can easily change his position. The airtight environment is also a factor which traps vapors, which is an issue for contact lens users,” he said.

Frequent blinking during compute is an important cause of dryness of eyes. “Blinking more often and use of artificial tears will reduce the symptoms. Give rest to your eyes every 20 minutes, and look 20 feet away for 20 seconds (follow 20-20-20) rule. Get up from your chair every 2 hours and take a break of 15 minutes,” are some pieces of suggestions from Dr Nayak.

“Above 40-45 years of age, our natural lens gets harder that demands the use of corrective glasses to avoid eyestrain. Judicious use of computers and mobile phones is important to reduce the eyestrain headache and dryness of eyes. If any of these symptoms are experienced, consultation with an ophthalmologist is essential, he emphasised.