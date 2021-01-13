Cooperation programme inked with UTAS, Sur

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) on Wednesday signed a cooperation programme with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences – Sur () with the objective of strengthening cooperation between the industrial sector and higher education, research and innovation sector.

The agreement, which comes within the framework of mutually beneficial cooperation between Madayn and the Sultanate’s various educational and academic institutions, was signed by Dr Said Hamad al Rubaiee, Vice-Chancellor of UTAS, and Hilal Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn.

The signed cooperation programme aims at encouraging the utilisation of available capabilities and expertise in the fields of manufacturing, innovation and entrepreneurship. Commenting on the significance of the partnership between Madayn and UTAS, Dr Said al Rubaiee, Vice-Chancellor of UTAS, stated that the cooperation programme shall play a role in enhancing partnership between the industrial and academic sectors and creating promising opportunities for cooperation in various fields.

“Such opportunities include provision of consultations, business incubators, and training for university students. We also aim at cooperating in framing educational programmes by benefiting from the expertise in the industrial sector and taking into account the required skills and qualifications in the market,” Al Rubaiee pointed out. “We also aspire to give attention to On-the-Job Training as there is a qualitative leap approaching in many fields that require specific competencies. The cooperation between Madayn and UTAS shall offer an ideal opportunity for the students in various fields in Madayn’s various industrial cities,” he added

The agreement also aims at benefiting from business excellence initiatives, attraction of industrial investments, and development of infrastructure towards achieving in-country value. These are to be achieved through encouraging startups, incubating student projects, providing technical and administrative training for entrepreneurs and business owners through providing intellectual property services, technical and feasibility studies, and knowledge transfer.

The partnership between Madayn and UTAS also aims at framing a technical training programme for the workforce based at Madayn’s various industrial cities within the specialisations available in UTAS and Madayn Industrial Academy. Through the agreement, Madayn will facilitate training opportunities for UTAS students in the companies and factories at the industrial cities as per their university majors. Madayn shall also encourage these companies and factories to offer scholarships for General Education Diploma Graduates in Diploma, Bachelor and Postgraduate studies in majors that meet their employment requirements. –ONA