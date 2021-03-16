Cooperation pact signed on innovation, 4IR technologies

MUSCAT: Oman Makers Centre (OMC) has signed an agreement in the fields of innovation and 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies with Impact Integrated Company.

The agreement was signed by Hilal bin Nasser al Shibli, OMC Director General and Khalid bin al Safi al Huraibi, CEO of Impact Integrated.

The agreement provides for the supply of multiple services to clients seeking innovative products that respond promptly to ongoing consumer requirements.

As per the agreement, cooperation covers courses in 4IR and entrepreneurship, which are considered rich domains for innovation.

Hands-on application workshops will be organised in real projects for three-month duration. The overall aim is to achieve more positive competition and to enhance the quality of services through emphasis on distinguished new ventures to reach the desired goals. — ONA