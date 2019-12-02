Cooking gas cylinder plant found cheating customers

Muscat: The Consumer Protection Department recently raided a company in Barka for cheating customers by filling fewer quantities of cooking gas in cylinders.

Officers from the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said the company was raided and products seized as the quantities of the gas in the cylinders were far fewer than what mentioned in the label.

For example, cylinders with labels stating 44kg, 22kg, and 11kg, respectively, were found to be underweight during the raid by the officers. The weight deficit in these gas cylinders varied between 4kg and more.

After verifying the fraudulent activities, process, the officers started taking the necessary procedures, including a gathering of the evidence, to refer the case to the public prosecutor or necessary measures.

Ahmed bin Saleh al Zadjali, a director at PACP, said that the company’s actions are tantamount to presenting a counterfeit commodity to consumers and it is a violation of the Consumer Protection Law.

Article (7) of the law bans the circulation of counterfeit, corrupt, counterfeit or unauthorized goods. Article (3) of the executive regulation of the law gives importance to the commitment of suppliers to laws.

The company was shut down by PACP officers who urged consumers to report such unlawful activities.