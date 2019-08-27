Contract awarded for first phase of Khazaen Economic City

Muscat: Khazaen Economic City, the master developer of the largest public-private partnership (PPP) in Oman, has awarded the first construction package to Galfar Engg & Contracting, valued at RO9.2m.

Salim al Thuhli, GM of Projects & Engineering at Khazaen, highlighted the main components of the awarded contract, which includes 10 km of asphalt roads, 22 km of potable water network including the main transmission line and storage tanks and 15 km of stormwater channels and streetlights.

The first phase of Khazaen Economic City will include one-of-a-kind facilities such as Oman’s first dry port, a freezone, logistics and industrial complexes as well as social infrastructure, residential, commercial and entertainment components.

Recently, Khazaen announced a detailed master plan for the first phase for the new 52 million sqm integrated economic city in Barka.

China-based National Electric Engineering Co. (CNEEC) also plans to explore the opportunities offered by the new economic city.

CNEEC specializes in energy, mining, transportation, international trade and environmental projects including treated water, and utilities inside and outside China.

The recent laws on Foreign Capital Investment, Privatization and PPP make it easier than ever before for Khazaen to attract local and international investments to the city and position Oman as a global logistics hub.