Contact restored with Philippine province hit by typhoon; 16 dead

MANILA: Philippine authorities on Monday re-established contact with an island province briefly cut off after being hit by the strongest typhoon of the year, as officials said a forcible evacuation effort had averted more deaths than the 16 recorded up to now.

Three people have also been reported missing in provinces south of the main island of Luzon, the disaster agency said, with communications to some regions still down. Typhoon Goni, which battered provinces south of the capital Manila, is the 18th to hit the Philippines this year and one of the strongest typhoons since Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.

More than 13,000 homes, some engulfed by an up to five metre storm surge, were damaged as Goni, with wind gusts of up to 310 kph (190 mph), made landfall in Catanduanes on Sunday, provincial governor Joseph Cua told a news conference.

“While there’s no more typhoon, we have no air and sea transportation,” Cua said, adding that he hoped the country’s energy department could help restore power. — Reuters

