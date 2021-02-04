Consumer Protection Authority warns against weight manipulation

MUSCAT: The Consumer Protection Authority has warned suppliers against reducing the weight of products such as ghee and bread, while the price remains the same.

Such actions are considered against the law as it is an indirect price increase and a fraud committed on the consumer. The authority has taken immediate measures against those manipulating the weights of commodities.

The authority called on all suppliers, shopkeepers and bakery owners not to reduce the weight of any product below the previously mentioned weight and quantity, and not to display any commodity with a lower weight without obtaining its approval.

Such violations will subject the owner to legal accountability under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law issued by Royal Decree No 66/2014 and the decision to prohibit raising the prices of goods and services No 2/2011.

