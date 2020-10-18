Main 

Consumer Protection Authority launches Data Centre

Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority on Sunday launched the Data Centre which is overseen by the Information Technology Department, under the auspices of Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority.

The Data Centre was launched after undergoing a modernization process to meet the international technological standards and to keep up with cybersecurity requirements.

The director of the IT department said the modernization of the data centre involved introduction of high quality cooling units that are capable of rapid cooling and they can withstand high temperatures. The unit also has a smart fire extinguishing system and a system for reading the centre’s components.

He noted that the IT centre has indoor surveillance cameras, temperature displays, fire alarms, and devices for detecting smoke, heat and water leaks. —ONA

