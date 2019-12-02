Consultancy services for Dithab harbour awarded

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries on Monday signed an agreement to award the design and supervision consultancy services to Renardet SA and Partners for the implementation of the sea fishing harbour in the village of Dithab in the Wilayat of Duqm, the Governorate of Al Wusta.

The agreement was signed by Dr Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Lorenzo Nicolai, the company’s Regional Manager.

The establishment of the fishing harbour in the village of Dithab in the Wilayat of Duqm, the Governorate of Al Wusta is one of the initiatives of the Fisheries Laboratories (Tanfeedh, taking into consideration, while preparing the conditions and documents of the tender, the climatic conditions, such as hurricanes and storms in terms of the implementation of infrastructure appropriate to these climatic conditions. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is keen to develop the fisheries sector as a source of income for a large group of citizens besides its active contribution to the national economy.

The number of existing harbours is (24) ranges in size and facilities distributed across the coastal governorates of the Sultanate from Musandam to Dhofar along the coastline, stretching over 3,165 kilometres with different sizes and facilities. — ONA

