Consulate in Australia to help returning students get tickets

Muscat: In line with the Supreme Committee on Covid-19’s decision asking all Omani students abroad to return home, the Consulate General in Australia issued the following statement.

“The Consulate General in Australia wishes to inform all scholarship students that it is is ready to help students who do not have the money to purchase tickets, provided that the amount is later deducted according to a specific mechanism agreed upon with the financial section of the Consulate General,” the statement.

“As per the decision of the Supreme Committee that the relevant authorities arrange the return of students to the Sultanate, and the desire of the consulate to limit those wishing to return before March 29. the consulate has been in touch with other embassies to facilitate student travel procedures.”