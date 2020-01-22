Construction of Oman’s biggest dates processing project to start in Q2

Construction work on Phase 1 of an industrial-scale dates processing complex is set to commence in the next quarter at a site in the Wilayat of Nizwa in Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The project is being spearheaded by Nakheel Oman Development Company SAOC (NODC), a partnership of the Diwan of Royal Court (represented by the Directorate General of the Million Date Palms Plantation Project) and Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC (Tanmia).

Earlier this week, Nakheel Oman invited contractors to bid for a number of civil works and construction contracts linked to the development of a ‘post-harvesting complex’ at Nizwa.

Simply known as the ‘Industrial Complex’, the sprawling facility will be suitably designed and equipped to receive, store, refrigerate, process, value-add, package and distribute the prodigious quantities of fresh dates that will be harvested from the network of farms operated by the Million Date Palms Plantation Project around the Sultanate.

Nakheel Oman is the main offtaker of the dates, as well as the palm waste harvested from the 11 farms that form part of the Million Date Palms Plantation Project.

Distributed across six governorates, these farms cover a total area of around 11,000 acres with output projected at around 50,000 tons per annum of date fruit in the first year of operation, rising to 85,000 tons by 2034.

Nakheel Oman’s remit also includes logistics, investments in date palm products and byproducts, marketing and retail services. An expansion of the Industrial Complex at Nizwa is anticipated in the second phase of its development.

Related