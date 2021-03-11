@kabeeryousef

Heights have always been a fascination for youngsters as well as stalwarts in mountaineering and hiking.

A group consisting of 11 Omanis and their four expatriate friends at the Al Amerat Walking Free (Hiking Club) experienced the true joy of conquering the highest peak of Jebel Shams recently.

The Jebel Shams Experience, one of the most adventurous hikes that the members of the group had ever experienced, is an effort to reach the summit of Jebel Shams and etch their names among those who reached the height.

“The trip to the height was a dream come true for most of us and we enjoyed the day thoroughly,” said the team members.

THE ROUTE

The route leading to the Jebel Shams summit is a long, exposed trek up to the southern summit of the mountain. There are two ways to do it, either camp the night before and hike the entire round trip the following day, or hike a portion of it the first day, camp, and complete the trek on the following day.

“We opted for the first option, which we knew was the best. We found a number of reasons to opt for the first route,” adds the team members.

According to them, firstly, the route has no water, so camping en route requires carrying not only camping equipment, but also a considerable amount of water. Secondly, after leaving the trail head, the route is extremely exposed. With a few exceptions towards the beginning third of the trek, there are no sheltered places to set up a tent, which means the vicious summit wind will be a real challenge to having a comfortable night. The only disadvantage to doing the entire trek in one day is that it is quite long and unless you are very fast, it will take from sunrise to sunset. Also, at the beginning and end of the day the path markers are difficult to see due to the glare of the sun.

“The first part of the trek up was the hardest. After the first two kilometres of relatively easy climbing, the path meets the edge of the canyon and starts a steep ascent up to the summit ridge.”

This was the most difficult, but it also affords great views of the canyon. After approximately the first three to three and a half hours one can reach the summit ridge and the first views of the other side of the mountain. The final two hours he or she would pass over ridge after ridge of not too steep hills on the way to the southern summit (the northern summit is technically the highest peak, but access is forbidden to non-military personnel).

The explorer Oman trekking guide makes this section sound much easier than it is. While it is not the steepest section, there are at least five up and down portions on a very exposed section.

For the members of the trekking group, the entire round trip took exactly nine hours which included five hours of ascent and four hours of descent.