Conjoined Yemeni twins need treatment abroad: Hospital

SANAA: Conjoined twin boys in war-ravaged Yemen are in “critical condition” and in need of treatment abroad, a hospital in the capital Sanaa has said.

Born two days earlier, “the two babies are now in a critical condition”, Majda al Khatib, director of Al Sabeen hospital, said on Friday.

“An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal,” she said.

The facility’s “low capacity” prevents doctors from accurately determining “which organs are connected”, she added.

The Yemeni capital has been controlled since 2014 by Ansar Allah fighters, who are fighting forces of the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The conflict has devastated health services already under-resourced in the Arab world’s poorest country.

Sanaa’s airport is closed to commercial flights due to an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.

But Khatib said, “there is certainly a chance for them (the twins) to leave Yemen in order to be separated if the relevant authorities cooperate”. — AFP

