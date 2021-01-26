Confusion galore over PCR test

Confusion continues as to weather to go or not for a PCR test even after completion of 14 days of quarantine, among some recently-returned travellers.

“A private hospital insisted on a fresh PCR test even after 14 days when I visited to remove the tracking bracelet. At the same time, other clinics removed the device without a test’’, a traveller who returned to Oman after spending over a month abroad said. Similar concerns were echoed by a few other travellers.

All passengers travelling to Oman must self-isolate for seven days and retake the PCR test on the eighth day or continue self-isolation until the 14th day, the Minister of Health had said at a press conference.

According to a recent advisory by the Ministry of Health, all travellers coming to Oman should present the PCR test from the previous destination that has been done 72 hours before coming to Oman.

“Incoming travellers should stay in self-isolation for seven days, perform the test on the eight day and continue with quarantine until the receipt of results. If you got a positive test result, you will need to quarantine for 10 more days after getting the second result.”

The bracelet should not be removed without permission from the designated authorities to avoid any legal accountability.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority guidelines, there is no longer an option for passengers travelling to Oman to stay in the sultanate for a period of fewer than eight days.

The airlines must ensure that there are no travel reservations are made to depart Oman before the mandatory quarantine period of seven days, the CAA statement said.

Children below 15 years old are exempt from the PCR test and Tarrasud+ bracelet requirements.

In the Muttrah area, Gulf Specialised Hospital, NMC, Al Abeer, Kimz, Badr al Samma and Apollo hospitals are designated centres to return the bracelet for expatriates. In Bausher the centres are NMC, Burjeel, Al Hayat, Al Raffah and Muscat Private hospitals, while in Seeb the centres are NMC and Starcare Medical Centre.

