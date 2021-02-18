Local 

Confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 138,494, 94 pc recoveries

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 138,494 while the number of recoveries stood at 130,084, comprising 94 per cent.
Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 1,549, the Ministry of Health said. The ministry also pointed out that 24 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19-infected patients stands at 155, of them 56 are in intensive care units (ICU). — ONA

