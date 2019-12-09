Conference to review international and local experiences in dealing with HR

MUSCAT, DEC 9 – Key HR issues in the Sultanate, the gap between the technical know-how and the demands of the labour market, training and development, retention and the like are the focal points of the Fifth Annual Human Resources Conference 2019 organised by the Omani Society for Human Resources Management (OSHARM), which is beginning at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC) today (Tuesday).

The three-day conference, supported by the Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA), will be attended by more than 650 specialists in HR from both the public and private sectors. The official opening which will be held on Wednesday under the auspices of Dr Fahd bin al Jalandi al Said.

As many as 25 training workshops will be presented by experts in HR from across the region, besides the Sultanate, which will deal with topics concerned with human resources in particular and the administrative organisation in general. The conference will also review the international and local experiences dealing with the developments in the world of HR and is expected to be the game changer in the way HR is perceived in the Sultanate. “Our vision is to be the voice of human resources in the Sultanate as the conference will address several topics including strategic planning, discussion of risks, rewards, challenges and opportunities for human resources, being a rapidly changing world”, said Dr Ghaleb bin Saif al Hosani, Chairman of OSHRM Board of Directors.

“Given the important role that governments play in enhancing their human resources, we have been given sufficient space and a special focus to discuss the role of governments in human development, which includes future strategic planning for human resources and the optimal preparation of challenges that may face this fertile area, as well as re-establishing a work environment”, he further said, adding that this involves, in addition to balancing job opportunities, a shift from traditional work mechanisms to a world of business intelligence that fits the present and future modernisation, and gender equality in this technological breakthrough towards achieving the national HR goals.

The conference will also have a promotional exhibition that will incorporate the pioneering institutions which will provide some successful experiences of work environments and the most important products and services that reflect the role of HR in the country.

“The positive mindset of the participating audience and transferring those experiences on the ground to the participants help them gain hands-on experience in HR as the conference will also attract more than thirty-five speakers, who are divided between experts, academics and authors in the HR sector”, said Manal al Harthiya, member of the Board of Directors of the OSHRM.

