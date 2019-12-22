Conference on Oman-China relations starts today

MUSCAT, DEC 22 – The international conference “The history of relations between the Islamic world — China and Oman as a model” will kick off on Monday at Grand Millennium under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The conference, organised by the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) and Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture, and the College of Chinese Sciences, will shed light on the historical, civilizational and cultural aspects and international relations that bind Oman to the countries of the world as a whole.

The conference also aims to carry out an in-depth study in the in the commercial, economic, cultural, historical and political aspects and the roots of relations China has associated with the Sultanate of Oman and the countries of the Islamic world. The conference will discuss 22 papers presented by a number of professors and specialised researchers, which will address the historical, cultural and economic aspects, artistic, scientific and literary influences, as well as cultural exchange, international relations between Islamic countries and China, and Omani-Chinese relations from Past to present. An elite group of professors, researchers and intellectuals from different countries will participate in the international conference that will be held from December 23-24.

Dr Hamad al Dhuwyani, Chairman of NRAA, (pictured) said that the conference will highlight the depth of historical relations that spanned before and after Islam, as Islamic countries have had distinguished relations with China in the areas of trade, economic, and cultural communication. Al Dhuwyani added that the prosperity of trade between Oman and China in particular is the most prominent in the region. The Sohar Port was the main port in the region, which communicated with the Canton Port of China where Suhar became a gateway to the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf. Samaharam Port represented another port for exporting Omani exports in that time to China like frankincense, incense and other materials.

For this reason, the conference will work to shed light on the depth of these relations and will focus on China’s interest in trade exchange with Oman. Omanis arrived in China and contributed to spreading Islam and trade and cultural exchange. various working papers from China. East Asian countries, Turkey and the Sultanate of Oman will be discussed in depth. NRAA attaches great importance to historical and cultural aspects, and works to hold conferences, seminars with international bodies in order to highlight the Omani role and its contributions in the Islamic world. The authority also aims to provide local and international libraries with valuable publications, a summary of these international conferences.