Conference on learning on Sept 12

Oman Observer

Sohar University will organise the 5th Teaching and Learning Conference on September 12. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Transforming Assessment and Feedback in Higher Education”. Over forty presentations and workshops will take place highlighting various topics such as curriculum development and evaluation, learning and teaching in higher education, technology enhanced assessment and feedbacks. The conference is a forum for teachers, researchers and students to share and discuss innovative teaching practices and quality teaching and learning. Registration starts at 8:00 am at the Resource learning Centre (LRC).

