Conference on art education and challenges

Sultan Qaboos University will organise the 6th International Conference of the College of Education, ‘Art Education and Contemporary Challenges’, from October 7 to 9.

According to Dr Fakhriyah Khalfan al Yahyai, Associate Professor at the Department of Art Education, College of Education, General Rapporteur of the Conference and Chairperson of the Scientific Committee, the conference is a continuation of the series of specialised educational conferences being organised by the College of Education in each session.

“This conference focuses on art education and its challenges, and reviews many issues and discusses the areas of development in their curricula and teaching methods, and their relationship with the age requirements, in order to develop the material of the course. Moreover, the conference seeks to examine the possibilities of enhancing the use of contemporary technology in developing the teaching and technical process of art education applications, and activating the role of arts education in community service and sustainable development.”

The three-day conference deals with seven themes: Art Education and Contemporary Issues, Art Education Curricula and Methods of Teaching, Art Education and Contemporary Technology, Research and Art Education, Sustainable Development and Community Service, Arts and Inter-Science, and Education and Learning in Art Education.

